Search is on for real-life Grinch who took company's holiday party money

Authorities in southwest Harris County are searching for a real-life Mr. Grinch who is accused of stealing money meant for a company's holiday party.Harris County Constable's Precinct 1 office said the suspect was caught on surveillance camera taking money from the Dr. Gleem Car Wash in the 5800 block of Bellaire on Dec. 11, 2018.In the video released from the constable's office, the accused man is seen entering the office at around 6:18 p.m. Footage from the scene shows him opening drawers and filing cabinets until he finds the money.The company told authorities the suspect took $700 that was collected by employees as a fund for their holiday party.Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, wearing blue jeans, a striped shirt, a black jacket, black shoes, a gold necklace, and black dark-framed glasses. They say he left the scene in a Silver Nissan with no license plates.