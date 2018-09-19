Man wanted for allegedly stealing $1,000 in Ray-Ban sunglasses in Sugar Land

Lenscrafters employees on the Southwest Freeway say this man snatched five pairs of Ray-Bans and ran.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Have you seen the sunglasses bandit?

Sugar Land police are looking for a man who snatched $1,000 in Ray-Ban sunglasses on Sunday from a Lenscrafters store on the Southwest Freeway.

An employee allegedly saw the man pull a pair of sunglasses from a display and put them in his pocket.

When confronted, the suspect allegedly put three pairs of glasses on the counter and left.

Lenscrafters said employees found five pairs of sunglasses were still missing and called police.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, heavyset, in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a plaid short-sleeve shirt and brown, cargo-style shorts.

If you know who this man is, call Sugar Land Police at 281-275-2540.

You can also call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip at 281-342-TIPS (8477).
