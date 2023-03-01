The suspects punched the man in the face and held a gun to him during an argument, police said. Then, the man was shot in the groin, and the suspects took off.

Man punched then shot in the groin during argument over truck in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was punched then shot during an argument in west Houston overnight, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9200 block of Rasmus Drive near Fondren Road and Richmond Avenue.

Houston police said it all started when the two suspects accused the victim of taking something out of a truck, sparking an argument.

"They were accusing him of taking something out of a truck. They got into an argument," Lt. R. Willkens said. "Our suspect punched him one time in the face, held a gun to him, and eventually shot him in groin area. Then they left on foot."

The victim, who police said is in his 30s, is expected to survive.

Investigators didn't have a description of the suspects, but Willkens said he's confident they'll figure out who they are and why they shot the victim.