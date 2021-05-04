Houston theft suspect runs off with rare K-pop album valued more than $500

EMBED <>More Videos

Rare Japanese album stolen from shop owner's doorstep

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston business owner is pleading for help in finding a rare album that was stolen right from his doorstep.

Sung, the owner of Eve Pink, a Korean pop music store in west Houston, shared with ABC13 a surveillance video of the April 19 incident.

The video shows the moment when the suspect pulls up in a car, gets out and runs up to Sung's front porch, and then takes off with the package. That package contained albums of popular K-Pop group, NCT 127, and their latest Japanese limited edition album "Loveholic."

Sung told ABC13 his music store orders items that take a long time to come in since they're usually from overseas. He added that the rare album that was taken, which was one of their long-awaited shipments, is valued at $536.

The suspect was reportedly driving a white Mustang and was seen following the delivery truck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftmusicpackage theftsurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe T-Storm Watch in effect until 1 pm
Missing Air Force airman's dad locates body after search suspended
Possible tornado flips 18-wheelers on I-35 near Dallas
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Man in jail hired undercover cop to kill ex-girlfriend
Don't become this organized crime group's next victim
What to know about rising COVID-19 variant cases in TX
Show More
Districts with high percentage of virtual students struggling most
Grandmother of 9 dies as she was hit on her walk in Pearland
US to shift COVID-19 vaccines amid waning demand: Source
Man gets vehicle stolen while at Burger King drive-thru in Houston
'May the 4th be with you': Baby Yoda helps ring Wall St. opening bell
More TOP STORIES News