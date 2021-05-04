Houston theft suspect runs off with rare K-pop album valued more than $500

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston business owner is pleading for help in finding a rare album that was stolen right from his doorstep.Sung, the owner of Eve Pink, a Korean pop music store in west Houston, shared with ABC13 a surveillance video of the April 19 incident.The video shows the moment when the suspect pulls up in a car, gets out and runs up to Sung's front porch, and then takes off with the package. That package contained albums of popular K-Pop group, NCT 127, and their latest Japanese limited edition album "Loveholic."Sung told ABC13 his music store orders items that take a long time to come in since they're usually from overseas. He added that the rare album that was taken, which was one of their long-awaited shipments, is valued at $536.The suspect was reportedly driving a white Mustang and was seen following the delivery truck.