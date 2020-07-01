Fugitive Houston rapper Rich Davinchi wanted for child sex assault

Rickey Clayton, 32, whose stage name is "Rich Davinchi," allegedly sexually assaulted the juvenile victim in the 2900 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway in March 2019, police say.
WANTED: Rapper suspected of Sexual Assault Child. If you know where police can find Rickey Clayton, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 426051-19 - 2900 blk. W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/VTZHlvhyry pic.twitter.com/7zAPBnzqy3— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) July 1, 2020
Clayton is described as a black male, 5'7", 134 lbs., with brown eyes and short black hair. Police say Clayton has tattoos covering his arms, chest, abdomen and neck.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
RELATED:
Man charged for allegedly kidnapping woman in SW Houston
Houston mother attacked while unloading groceries
Suspect shoots victim in leg in violent daytime Bellaire-area robbery