Fugitive Houston rapper Rich Davinchi wanted for child sex assault

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding a rapper accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Rickey Clayton, 32, whose stage name is "Rich Davinchi," allegedly sexually assaulted the juvenile victim in the 2900 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway in March 2019, police say.



Clayton is described as a black male, 5'7", 134 lbs., with brown eyes and short black hair. Police say Clayton has tattoos covering his arms, chest, abdomen and neck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

