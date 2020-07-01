Fugitive Houston rapper Rich Davinchi wanted for child sex assault

WANTED: Rapper suspected of Sexual Assault Child. If you know where police can find Rickey Clayton, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 426051-19 - 2900 blk. W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/VTZHlvhyry pic.twitter.com/7zAPBnzqy3