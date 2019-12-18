Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine faces sentencing in racketeering trial in NYC

NEW YORK -- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine faces sentencing after pleading guilty to racketeering charges.The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, admitted to joining a gang where he helped in an attempt to kill a rival gang member.He also admitted to funding the gang.Hernandez faces as many as 47 years in prison, but he has been cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's office, which could mean he will be sentenced to time served.His decision to cooperate put him in danger while in jail and made him a target of social media ridicule by other artists labeling him a "snitch."As part of a plea deal, he agreed to take the stand as a key government witness against two-high ranking members at a trial in federal court in Manhattan.His cooperation against the two other men might make him eligible for a witness protection program, though his distinctive facial tattoos, including a large "69" on his forehead that could make concealing his identity a challenge.Last year, Tekashi 6ix9ine had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring imprisoned rapper Bobby Shmurda.In his testimony, Tekashi 6ix9ine explained to jurors that his role in Nine Trey was to "just keep making hits and be the financial support for the gang ... so they could buy guns and stuff like that." Asked what he got in return, he responded: "My career. I got the street credibility. The videos, the music, the protection - all of the above."The witness testified that after having a dispute with defendant Anthony Ellison, the defendant and another man forced him into a stolen car at gunpoint. He said the men drove him around, stopping at various points to beat and taunt him as he begged for his life.The men ultimately took him to his Brooklyn home, where they stole a bag full of jewelry before driving him a few blocks away and releasing him, he said.Tekashi 6ix9ine was relentlessly trolled during the trial by rappers like The Game and Snoop Dogg, who wrote on Instagram that he was a sellout compared to his friend Martha Stewart, who once served a five-month prison for lying about a stock sale."As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY," he wrote, "I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial."According to one of his lawyers, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been housed at an undisclosed federal lockup that had to separate him "from people who threatened him."(The Associated Press contributed to this report)