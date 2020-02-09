Local rapper killed, 3 injured after shooting in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday afternoon, officials responded to the 1000 block of Glen avenue near Mount street in northwest Houston after reports of a shooting.

Houston police said they arrived to the scene around 12:45 p.m.

Chief Art Acevedo says the 29-year-old man who was killed is a local rapper, and that the shooting may be gang-related and retaliatory based on previous acts of violence.

Three other people were transported to local area hospitals in unknown conditions.



Chief Art Acevedo held a press conference where he encouraged the community to let law enforcement do their job, while also making promises to catch all those involved.

