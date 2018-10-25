Rapper and actor Kaalan Walker accused of raping multiple 'aspiring models'

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper Kaalan Walker accused of raping multiple women

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been arrested and charged with nine counts of sexual assault.

Walker, 23, who appeared in the films "SuperFly" and "Kings," was taken into custody on Sept. 11 in connection to a series of rapes that happened in California.

One of Walker's childhood friends says she's not surprised.

"That's what I've been hearing from multiple people." Armani said. "It seemed like he had a hard time forming relationships, and keeping them."

Authorities say the sexual assaults go back to 2016. In each case, police say Walker would contact aspiring models through social media, and promise them professional work.

While alone, according to police, each of the victims reported that Walker sexually assaulted them.

One week before Walker's September arrest, he posted a message on Twitter saying, "New music. More acting, taking more pictures of random things and working on my mental health."

Walker's bail has been set at $1 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapecelebrity arrestcelebrity crimeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Harris Co. deputy indicted in unarmed man's killing
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Harden to miss next 2 Rockets games with hamstring strain
Defense Secretary expected to send troops to US-Mexico border
Alex Bregman among 3 Astros up for Gold Glove awards
Some defending transgender Tomball HS student charged in fight
Show More
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Sittin' on Swangas: HCSO car gets hooked up with rims
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
More News