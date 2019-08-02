Rapper EMG Santana killed in NW Houston apartment shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston rapper known for treating everyone like family was just one hit away from becoming a star when he was found shot to death at a northwest Houston apartment complex.Marlon Gomez went by EMG Santana and just recorded with Slim Thug.But Tuesday night, he was gunned down at the Mangum Oaks Apartment complex at 4702 Mangum.Houston Police say they are searching for a red hatch-back style car, possibly a Ford.As the search for Santana's killers continues, his family grieves his loss."He was one of the realest people you could meet and genuine about everything he said," brother Raymon Gomez said. "No matter who you was, no matter how big you were, he always supported you."His family says he fell in love with music at an early age"Coming home, using our spoons and pots to make their little band group," mother Angela Hawkins said.His career recently hitting a pinnacle, cutting a track with Slim Thug who posted condolences on Instagram.Police say an argument ended with his death."He didn't deserve it because he was such a good person with a big heart," Hawkins said."He kept telling me, he says, 'I'm going to be big, daddy, one day.' I say, 'That's fine, I hope you do be big,'" father Gregory Burleson said. "To see him get that close and don't achieve it, yes it hurts, but that's human."His family wants justice, but tells us they have already forgiven the shooter.Now they're focused on moving forward, relying on their faith to get through.Anyone with information is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at