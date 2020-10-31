Politics

Rapper Common gets out the vote in Houston's Sunnyside area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Given the high stakes nature of virtually every race on the ballot this coming election, a handful of Houston candidates used a legendary hip-hop artist to motivate the city's most diverse areas to head to the polls.

On Friday, rapper Common canvassed in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood on behalf of the Texas Organizing Project political action committee, or TOP PAC.

TOP PAC's mission is to engage 1.4 million infrequent and new voters of color, with a goal of delivering more than 300,000 voters to sway Democratic gains in the state.

Common spoke along side Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, county attorney candidate Christian Menefee, and State Rep. Shawn Thierry.

In the video above, see how the entertainer used his name and talent to motivate the neighborhood into getting to the polls.
