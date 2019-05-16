Rapist targeting women at gyms from Pasadena to Missouri City: Police

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An urgent search is underway for a rapist, who found his victims leaving gyms late at night.Pasadena police have increased patrols near the Fitness Connection on Spencer Highway.That's where, they say, the man followed a woman home this week.He put a gun to her head, forced her to drive away and then raped her.Wednesday, police learned of a similar case that originated at the Fitness Connection on Highway 6 in Sugar Land in April.The same car was involved, and the rapist used the same method.They also believe Perla Alonso escaped being raped by the same man on May 2 by screaming and honking her horn. The man took off."The first thought was, 'I'm dead.' I thought he was going to kill me," Alonso told ABC13 Eyewitness News.In each case, the man targeted the woman between 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.Police call the man a "danger to the public."Wednesday, they released additional images of the car he was in. It is a green Ford Mustang with an unfinished front left quarter panel."We really need the public's help to catch this person," Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in an afternoon news conference.The suspect is described as Hispanic, 18-22 years old. He stands about 5'2"-5'4". He is thin and clean-shaven.So far, he has targeted woman only at Fitness Connection gyms. Police are looking into whether he is a member, employee or former employee."There's 14 Fitness Connections across the greater Houston area, and where is he going to go next, I don't know," said Bruegger.Fitness Connection gave ABC13 Eyewitness News the following statement:Police want other possible victims to come forward, and anyone who has information about the car to speak up."This is a scary guy that we need to catch."