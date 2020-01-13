Randalls closing 5 Houston-area stores

4540 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, TX store #1057

600 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, TX store #1776

2250 Buckthorne Place, The Woodlands TX store #2673

4775 West Panther Creek, The Woodlands, TX store #3054

2323 Clear Lake City Boulevard, Houston TX store #4062

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Randalls has announced it will be closing five grocery stores in the Houston area.According to a Randalls spokesperson, the stores are expected to close by late February 2020."In such a competitive environment, our company must sometimes make tough decisions to close underperforming stores so that we can reinvest in our remaining stores in the marketplace," Randalls' spokesperson Christy Lara said.The stores impacted include two in The Woodlands, two in Kingwood and one in Clear Lake.