Randalls closing 5 Houston-area stores

According to a Randalls spokesperson, the stores are expected to close by late February 2020.
"In such a competitive environment, our company must sometimes make tough decisions to close underperforming stores so that we can reinvest in our remaining stores in the marketplace," Randalls' spokesperson Christy Lara said.
The stores impacted include two in The Woodlands, two in Kingwood and one in Clear Lake.
- 4540 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, TX store #1057
- 600 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, TX store #1776
- 2250 Buckthorne Place, The Woodlands TX store #2673
- 4775 West Panther Creek, The Woodlands, TX store #3054
- 2323 Clear Lake City Boulevard, Houston TX store #4062