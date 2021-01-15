Grocery chain Randalls to close Bellaire store in February

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7229060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you're hanging out inside the loop, there will be a shiny, new Target to shop at!

BELLAIRE, Texas -- Randalls will be closing its Bellaire grocery store at 5130 Bellaire Blvd. in February, the store's parent company Albertsons confirmed in an email toThe store's final day will be Feb. 20. The store already began liquidating its inventory Jan. 13 in anticipation of the closing."In such a competitive environment, our company must sometimes make the tough decision to close an underperforming store so that we can reinvest in our remaining stores in the marketplace," Albertsons spokesperson Christy Lara wrote in a Jan. 13 email toMeanwhile, the company is working to place as many employees as possible in other locations. Also, pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the Houston Randalls location at 5586 Weslayan St.The Bellaire location is the only store set to close.