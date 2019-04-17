Son of racing legend featured on 'Street Outlaws' series turns himself in on street racing charges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5253612" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators released this video of a street racing crash that injured two people.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5204125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> THIS IS NOT OKAY: Drunk driving, illegal street racing and a perfect storm of big events contributed to the bloodshed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man charged in a street racing crash that seriously injured two people in northwest Harris County turned himself in at court Wednesday morning.Ronald Gray Pace III was charged with two counts of racing causing serious bodily injury. He is the son of Ronnie "Barefoot" Pace, who has been featured on the Discovery Channel series "Street Outlaws."The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 17 in a business park in the 10111 block of Houston Oaks.Accompanied by family and attorneys, Pace appeared in court for a bond hearing.Prosecutors allege that Pace, son of famed street tracer Ronnie Barefoot Pace, was street racing. Defense attorneys say don't judge a son by his father."That's what his dad is known for, he's been estranged from his dad, that's not to put him with his dad," said attorney Doug Murphy.Terry GFolden and a 19-year-old were hit in the accident that was captured on video.Both are still recovering and Pace's attorney says that's where the focus should be."It's a tragic accident, and he's really concerned with two people hurt here, it's still an ongoing investigation, and we're still trying to figure out what happened," Murphy said.Pace posted the $30,000 bond quickly, but he soon could have company, as the man he was racing against that night could also face charges."We're just going to progress the case, against Mr. Gray. We're also continuing to investigate the other driver, and I anticipate charges in that case coming relatively soon," said prosecutor Sean Teare.Video from that morning shows a truck parked. Then, you see a car crash into the truck, pushing it, as a second car quickly drives by."If you are participating in a race and someone dies or gets seriously hurt, that is a second-degree felony. Period. You don't have to be the striking car. Mr. Pace was the striking car. The other individual was not, but he will be facing the same penalty range," said Teare."In this day and age, video is our greatest friend and the sheriff's department was able to obtain a lot of video in this case, which helped," Teare continued.If convicted of the charges, Pace could face two to 20 years behind bars.