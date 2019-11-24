Joycelyn Savage speaks out: R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'

A woman known for being one of R.Kelly's longtime live-in girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, is now saying she was a "victim of Kelly's sexual and psychological abuse."Savage spoke out against Kelly for the first time in an Instagram post on Saturday where she said she was willing to "risk it all" and talk about the things she endured while with the singer. Savage said she had partnered with the website Patreon and would be posting daily updates about her story.Patreon is a paid membership platform.The company confirms someone by the name Joycelyn Savage owns the account but does not confirm if it is the same person.Joycelyn's mother, Jonjelyn Savage, spoke exclusively with ABC News."She's ready to tell the truth," Savage's mother, Jonjelyn said. "She's came out with statements that we have been saying for the last two and a half years and it's pretty accurate."In Joycelyn first post, she detailed how Kelly commanded her to call him "Master" or "Daddy" and described the living situation with him as "getting worse day by day".She's later quoted saying, "As one of his victims, yes victims. I've seen more and heard more!"Overnight in another post on Patreon- Joycelyn wrote, "He told me I couldn't do certain stuff without him knowing first."It's been almost three years since Joycelyn's parents last saw their daughter. Now age 24, Joycelyn was only 19-years-old when she moved in with Kelly."I believe one of the primary reasons that she has the courage to speak up is because she knows he's actually in jail," Jonjelyn said.Kelly is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing women and underage girls. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.He faces charges in multiple states and a judge has denied his requests for bail.Kelly's defense attorney sent out a tweet discrediting Joycelyn's claims saying,The Savages told ABC News they still don't know their daughter's whereabouts, but they believe her efforts to share her story are honest and hope this is the first step toward reconciliation.