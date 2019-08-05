Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly is facing new charges in Minnesota, as he continues to battle cases in Illinois and New York, prosecutors announced Monday.
The charges include one count of engaging in prostitution with a person under 18 years of age and one count of hiring a person under 18 years of age for sexual purposes, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.
The charges stem from allegations on an incident that took place in July 2001. Freeman said the victim "was attempting to obtain an autograph at City Center in Minneapolis, which Kelly gave to her along with a phone number."
When she called Kelly, she was directed to go to his hotel, where she was met by a member of his staff and "ushered up to a hotel suite."
Kelly then allegedly offered her to take her clothes off for $200 and dance for him. Freeman says she accepted the money, got naked and proceeded to dance, with "sexual contact" occurring during the incident.
R. Kelly is currently in custody in New York charged with other underage sex crimes.
R. Kelly facing new underage prostitution charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
