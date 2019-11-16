Quilts stolen off grandma's front porch after months of work

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- After spending months quilting, a grandmother is heartbroken after her work was stolen right off her front porch.For the past several months, Laurie McNamara has stitched together three quilts. A John Deere queen sized blanket for young twins, and two baby blankets for her nieces.McNamara shipped the quilts for specialty work. They were returned Tuesday, but when she got home, the box was gone."Our assumption at this point is someone picked the box up from our front porch, and walked off with it," McNamara said.It's a theft that hit the grandmother hard."The quilts were meant to be made, and used, and loved, and hopefully somebody does," McNamara said.The package was shipped through FedEx. The company has a number of ways customers can protect items, if they aren't going to be home.You can change the drop-off location up to the day before. Also, you can ship the package to a FedEx site, or a partnering business such as Kroger, Walgreens, or Randalls.McNamara said she will ship differently."The biggest thing will be signature required," she explained.McNamara plans to report the theft to police. A warning she hopes will help neighbors this holiday season, and deter other thieves."Who knows what could be in that box," McNamara said. "You're stealing more than just stuff."