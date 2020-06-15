Society

Video shows maskless woman intentionally coughing on customer at bagel shop

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- Shocking video shows a woman intentionally coughing on another customer at a bagel shop in Queens.

Ally Goodbaum said she noticed the woman coughed without covering her mouth or wearing a mask.

Goodbaum then complained to an employee.

She said the woman overheard, then stormed over and told her to mind her own business, and claimed she had antibodies, so she doesn't need to wear a mask.

She then coughed on Goodbaum.

The woman's former employer released a statement condemning her actions, and saying she hasn't worked for them since January.

The NYPD says there is a complaint report on file for harassment.
