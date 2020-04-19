Kingwood native creates bingo group in efforts to support local restaurants

KINGWOOD, Texas -- A social media game of bingo is encouraging Lake Houston-area residents to order local food to-go while self-quarantining during the coronavirus. Nicole Watkins, a Kingwood native with more than 20 years in the service industry, launched the "Quarantingo Bingo" game on Facebook on March 29.Players can join the Facebook group, request a bingo card either through a post on the page or a direct message, and then mark off squares when they order at least $15 of to-go food from the featured restaurants. When a player gets bingo, they can pick a gift certificate from a local restaurant featured on their card."They'll win this gift card, but they'll be able to use it at a later date after we've gone back to normal," she said. "We're trying to build business, not take away from businesses right now."