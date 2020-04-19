Kingwood native creates bingo group in efforts to support local restaurants

KINGWOOD, Texas -- A social media game of bingo is encouraging Lake Houston-area residents to order local food to-go while self-quarantining during the coronavirus. Nicole Watkins, a Kingwood native with more than 20 years in the service industry, launched the "Quarantingo Bingo" game on Facebook on March 29.
Players can join the Facebook group, request a bingo card either through a post on the page or a direct message, and then mark off squares when they order at least $15 of to-go food from the featured restaurants. When a player gets bingo, they can pick a gift certificate from a local restaurant featured on their card.
"They'll win this gift card, but they'll be able to use it at a later date after we've gone back to normal," she said. "We're trying to build business, not take away from businesses right now."
For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap
