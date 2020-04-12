Food & Drink

The recipe that'll feed your family multiple meals

By
Between home schooling your kids and working from home, it can be a challenge to keep your family fed.

For less stress in the kitchen, try these recipes that require only one dish or pot for easy clean-up, such as a crock pot, instant pot or Dutch oven.

Recipes that freeze well, such as those for soups and stews, can make it easy for your family members to reheat whenever they get hungry.

To limit trips to the grocery store, look for recipes that are ten ingredients or less and that call for common freezer, pantry items or easy substitutions.

Check out this recipe for crock pot chicken posole:

Ingredients:
  • 1-2 Tablespoons olive oil (or sub vegetable oil)
  • 2 lbs boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes (or substitute whatever protein you have on hand)
  • 2 14.5 oz cans enchilada sauce (red or green, or substitute mild salsa)
  • 2 15.5 oz cans of white hominy, drained (or substitute canned corn)
  • 1 10-oz can of diced tomatoes with chilies (I used Rotel) or substitute any other kind of canned chilies or tomatoes
  • 1 cup chicken broth (or substitute any kind of broth you have)
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 5 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon cumin
  • 1 Tablespoon chili powder


Optional:
Add cilantro, lime, avocado, and tortilla chips for garnish.

Directions:
Pour all of the ingredients into a crock pot and mix. Cook on high for six hours and serve with optional garnish. This recipes serves up to six people.

