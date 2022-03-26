Qué Pasa Houston! Here are events for this weekend in the Bayou City

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Qué Pasa Houston!
The Bayou City Art Festival is back for its 50th year. It's all going down at Memorial Park along S. Picnic Loop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Friday until Sunday.
If you're new to H-town, The Bayou City Art Festival is all about arts, music, food and entertainment. Check out their website for tickets.
This weekend The Latino Film Festival is back in person. It's being held at The Match in downtown. The founders of the festival said this will be an engaging experience from an art exhibit to workshops to films, some of which were filmed right here in Houston.
"We're also going to have director Q&A's," said Pedro Rivas, Program Dir. & Co. Founder of The Latino Film Festival. "We're going to have a lot of great films from around the world and local artists."
"They can come out and check out the workshops there is one that is going to be on writing," said David Cortez, Dir. Ops. & Co. Founder of The Latino Film Festival.
There will be other workshops where film makers from Mexico showing fashion videography. Check out all the details at The Latino Film Festival's website.
On Saturday, be a part of all the buzz as the Coogs take on Villanova in the Elite 8. There's a watch party at the East End Backyard. There will be a food truck and drinks. It's an outdoor party so pets are welcome. Tipoff is at 5:09 p.m.
For all my pet parents, Discovery Green is hosting its Paws on Parade
On Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Take your pups and dress them up in creative costumes. They could eligible for prizes of up to $100.
Have a safe and wonderful weekend. If you know of an event or story message ABC13 News Anchor Mayra Moreno.
