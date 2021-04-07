purse snatching

Purse snatchers caught on video stealing from woman in Bellaire parking lot

EMBED <>More Videos

Bellaire purse snatching video shows how easily robbers attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police hope a purse snatching caught on camera will inspire you to pay closer attention to what you see and do in parking lots.

Surveillance video released by Houston police shows how easily robbers can steal your purse.

A woman was walking in the parking lot on Bellaire Boulevard near Wilcrest on March 19 when a robber got out of the back seat of a black Cadillac, walked up behind a woman, grabbed her purse and ran off.

In the video, the driver of the Cadillac could be seen driving around the parking lot before the attack.

Houston police say that's one thing you should look out for.

"A lot of times they're not just sitting in the car waiting. They're driving around looking for an opportunity," Detective Jeff Brieden said. "If somebody sees something like that happening, then it's okay to stay in your car, drive around a little bit more to see what their activity is."

The robbers have yet to be caught.

Police also recommend you carry only what you need.

Purse snatching safety tips:
  • Carry light - Carrying a larger purse can make you an even bigger target.
  • Don't wrap - Try not to have your purse tightly wrapped around your arm or shoulder. You could be dragged if thieves are in a car.
  • Stay aware - Try to always be aware of your surroundings. Don't be distracted by your phone.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentpurse snatchingrobberycaught on videocrime stopperssurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PURSE SNATCHING
Suspect drags woman on ground in NE Houston purse-snatching
Woman dragged out of grocery store during purse snatching
Woman's purse snatched from car as she was with neighbor
Man caught on video purse snatching at grocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Highly intoxicated' driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash
Ways to potentially avoid a collision with a wrong-way driver
Man arrested with loaded AR-15 outside Washington Ave. club
Man dies in fiery NW Houston crash
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial
Small chance for a big storm Wednesday
What's an NFT? New craze in the digital world explained
Show More
Deputy and girlfriend arrested on drug, money laundering charges
Why the pandemic is causing a ketchup shortage?
Dawn Burrell: From Olympic athlete to Top Chef contender!
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
1 of Deshaun Watson's accusers speaks publicly for 1st time
More TOP STORIES News