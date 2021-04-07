Purse snatchers caught on video stealing from woman in Bellaire parking lot

Surveillance video released by Houston police shows how easily robbers can steal your purse.
A woman was walking in the parking lot on Bellaire Boulevard near Wilcrest on March 19 when a robber got out of the back seat of a black Cadillac, walked up behind a woman, grabbed her purse and ran off.
In the video, the driver of the Cadillac could be seen driving around the parking lot before the attack.
Houston police say that's one thing you should look out for.
"A lot of times they're not just sitting in the car waiting. They're driving around looking for an opportunity," Detective Jeff Brieden said. "If somebody sees something like that happening, then it's okay to stay in your car, drive around a little bit more to see what their activity is."
The robbers have yet to be caught.
Police also recommend you carry only what you need.
Purse snatching safety tips:
- Carry light - Carrying a larger purse can make you an even bigger target.
- Don't wrap - Try not to have your purse tightly wrapped around your arm or shoulder. You could be dragged if thieves are in a car.
- Stay aware - Try to always be aware of your surroundings. Don't be distracted by your phone.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.