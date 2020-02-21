Willowbrook Mall purse snatcher stalked victim from behind the wheel in parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man they say stole a woman's purse at Willowbrook Mall while he was driving through the parking lot.

It happened on January 9 at around 4 p.m.

Police said the woman was walking to her vehicle when she suddenly felt her purse being pulled away by a driver that was passing by.

In surveillance video, the woman is seen falling to the ground as the suspect grabs her purse from inside his car. He then drives off, leaving the injured woman in the parking lot.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male driving a silver Nissan sedan with damage to its front-end.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
