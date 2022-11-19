Firefighters rescue puppy stuck underneath car near exhaust pipe in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A happy ending was in play after a puppy was rescued from being trapped underneath a vehicle in Fort Bend County.

On Nov. 15, Northeast Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 10200 block of Hollow Canyon Lane and found the pup, Mackenize, wedged in pretty well above the vehicle's exhaust pipe.

In order to be retrieved, crews had to lift the car, stabilize it and remove the necessary components to free the dog.

Once Mackenzie was free, the crew was able to reassemble what was taken off the car.

The pup only had a few minor cuts, but she was happy to be free and safely in her owner's arms. It is unknown how long she was stuck or how she got in.