Puppy recovering after being thrown from SUV in Myrtle Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a puppy was thrown from an SUV at a busy intersection Monday afternoon. (WBTW via Brett Branham)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --
Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a puppy was thrown from an SUV at a busy intersection Monday afternoon.

Attorney Brett Branham told WSOC he was at work when a contractor upstairs saw the act.

He said the driver never turned around to get the puppy.

After seeing that the dog had road rash and a broken back leg, Branham called Ark Animal Hospital for help.

But that wasn't all he did. He also posted a video to his Facebook page asking for help finding the dog's owner.

"You couldn't think of anything better to do than throw this dog out of your moving vehicle going 45 miles per hour?" Branham said in the video. "We're calling the cops. It's just so sad. He's got a broken leg now, we'll take of him but help us find out whoever did this."



Branham's video has been shared more than 26,000 times.

"If you commit to do something like care for a life, it deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," said Branham.

The puppy, deemed Good Sam by Ark Animal Hospital, is now recovering.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for her veterinary bills.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
puppyanimal newsanimal crueltyanimal abusecrimeu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Teen walks out of jail after crash that killed 2 students
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
Cocaine in EMT driver's system during deadly ambulance crash
House Republicans move to impeach deputy attorney general
5 suspects arrested after chase and search in north Harris Co.
Deputy constable sweats through 28 minutes in hot SUV
Both sides rest in trial of man accused in 'honor killings'
Mayor Turner scolds council over firefighter's pay petition
Show More
Friend charged after teen taking selfies with loaded gun dies
Lululemon crime spree grows to $135k after store hit again
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
More News