Pumpkins sold to support kids stolen and smashed at church

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They're displayed in neatly grouped piles in the yard next to the iconic Moody Methodist Church.Dozens of pumpkins to be sold, just like every year over the past decade or more. This year, there are a few missing this week.Someone cut their way into the Moody Methodist Church pumpkin patch Tuesday and took off with several of seasonally popular gourd.While they got away with a number of them, the thieves also smashed others.The church's student ministries director, Matthew Neff, said they hope something good can come out of the incident."Your act of vandalism, anger, or hate, or whatever that is, all you've done is reinforce these acts of love," Neff said.Proceeds from the pumpkin patch go toward sending children to summer camp.