Pumpkins sold to support kids stolen and smashed at church

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They're displayed in neatly grouped piles in the yard next to the iconic Moody Methodist Church.

Dozens of pumpkins to be sold, just like every year over the past decade or more. This year, there are a few missing this week.

Someone cut their way into the Moody Methodist Church pumpkin patch Tuesday and took off with several of seasonally popular gourd.



While they got away with a number of them, the thieves also smashed others.

The church's student ministries director, Matthew Neff, said they hope something good can come out of the incident.

RELATED: Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches

"Your act of vandalism, anger, or hate, or whatever that is, all you've done is reinforce these acts of love," Neff said.

Proceeds from the pumpkin patch go toward sending children to summer camp.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestoncrimefallsmash and grabchurchpumpkin
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babysitter got pizza while kids sparked motel fire: documents
UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
HAPPENING NOW: Astros score 4 runs in 1st inning of Game 5
Kate Upton recreates Astros Sports Illustrated cover
This 101-year-old sewed the old Astros team's patches
School bus carrying football team overturns on way to game
Neighbors told to collect signatures before lowering speed limit
Show More
Man killed in front of daughter as he greeted her at door
Patton Village residents could be without running water for months
Trae Tha Truth helps grandma attacked by carjackers
These are the 7 richest people in Houston
Student recovering after shooting at Westbury High School
More TOP STORIES News