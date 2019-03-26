Crime & Safety

Pug stolen from home by Spectrum worker

EMBED <>More Videos

The day after surveillance video recorded a dog being stolen from a mobile home park in Rubidoux, allegedly by a Spectrum employee, the animal was returned to its owner.

RUBIDOUX, California -- The day after surveillance video recorded a dog being stolen from a mobile home park, allegedly by a Spectrum employee, the animal was returned to its owner on Tuesday by a representative of the cable company.

"ANDREW IS HOME!!! Thank you to everyone for your support and help getting my baby back safely," Melissa Cortez said in a tweet, which included a photo of her smiling and holding her beloved pug.

Andrew was taken about 12:30 p.m. Monday after a man exited a Spectrum van and opened a gate to the yard where the 10-month-old dog was enclosed. The incident was captured on video by cameras mounted outside a neighbor's home.

Cortez said the pug was returned to her by a Spectrum senior director of security.

The employee was initially placed on paid administrative leave, but Spectrum said later Tuesday he had been fired.



"The employee involved has been informed that he has been terminated," the company said.

"The Spectrum people just brought my baby back and I am beyond grateful that he is OK and safe," Cortez said in an interview. "That's what was important to me - just to get my baby back."

She recalled her reaction to seeing the surveillance video for the first time.

"It was horrifying," she said. "It's one thing when someone comes to your house to take your dog, it's another thing when you trust these type of people to come to your home."



Spectrum security director Bob Turnbull said an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

"I can tell you Spectrum takes these things very seriously," Turnbull said. "And we don't wish this upon anyone."

Cortez said she plans to press charges.

"I want justice to be served," she said. "I'm not looking for anything but justice."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyrubidouxriverside countysearchpetrobberyanimal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
911 calls show confusion in response to ITC tank fire
9 men arrested for trying to meet teens for sex
Katy coach turns to Ted after bad oil change ruins Jeep
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Arby's manager charged in death of threatening customer
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Video shows suspected racing crash that injured teen
Show More
Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store
Naked woman crossing busy Florida freeway stuns drivers
Lawyers argue over who said what as teen to go on trial
Former President George H.W. Bush's office to close Friday
Houston city council could vote on garbage fee this week
More TOP STORIES News