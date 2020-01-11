Carlos Correa raising money after another earthquake in Puerto Rico

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was one of countless people who experienced the impacts.
Correa posted about his experience on his social media accounts early Tuesday.
"Scariest day! Woke up to the bed shaking! Power went out! Everybody in the house yelling!" Correa said on his Instagram account.
While Correa and wife, Daniella Rodriguez, make their home in Houston, he visits his home island often. Correa was raised in Santa Isabel, a fishing village located on the southern side of the island.
He asked everyone to keep Puerto Rico in their prayers and let everyone know he was raising money through the Correa Family Foundation for earthquake relief.
Another earthquake in PR, 6.0! Please keep us in your prayers and anything you can donate to help the families will be appreciated! Link in my ig bio 🙏🏽— Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) January 11, 2020
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8:54 a.m. quake hit eight miles south of Indios at a shallow depth of six miles.
Another 4.6 aftershock was detected near the island about an hour later, according to the National Weather Service.
Jan 11 : A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was measured in the vicinity of Puerto Rico at 9:48 AST. No Tsunami threat at this time. Link -- https://t.co/rUBEdQzo10— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) January 11, 2020
Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.
Bárbara Cruz, a prosecutor who was in the southern coastal city of Ponce when the new quake hit, said concrete debris hit the sidewalk as buildings continued to crumble.
"Everyone is out on the street," she said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
It was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake - the strongest to hit the island in a century - struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across Puerto Rico and leaving many without water. More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.
Hundreds of quakes have shaken the island since the new year, though most were too slight to be felt.
NASA reported Friday that the quakes had moved the land in parts of southern Puerto Rico as much as 5.5 inches, based on satellite images before and after the temblors.
Víctor Huérfano, director of Puerto Rico's Seismic Network, told The Associated Press that he expects still more aftershocks as a result of the latest large one.
"It's going to re-energize an unstable situation," he said, adding that seismologists are studying which faults were activated. "It's a complex zone."
Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without power and water, and thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday's earthquake. That temblor killed one person, injured nine others and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and businesses in the island's southwest region.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.