City wants to hear from you on project to move I-45

A series of public meetings will give you a chance to hear what the city plans to tell TxDOT about the North Houston Highway Improvement Project and offer your own opinions.
The multi-billion dollar project will reshape North Freeway and downtown Houston, directing the interstate to run parallel to 59 through the heart of the city.
Mayor Sylvester Turner says the current plan is too disruptive for established neighborhoods. At the same time, he's concerned about the dangerous flooding that paralyzes the interstate during severe weather. One recent example is Tropical Storm Imelda. Turner believes the meetings are a chance for you to hear what the city could recommend to TxDOT and continue to offer feedback.
"We are listening and we are responding," said Turner. "I will tell you, from my vantage point, the current footprint that TxDOT has proposed is too big. And what I've said repeatedly is that I want this project to be done in such a way that is not taking more property than is needed."
I-45 Community Workshops
Thursday Jan. 30
- 6 - 8 p.m.
- Emancipation Community Center, 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
Saturday, Feb. 1
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Aldine Ninth Grade School, 10650 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77037
Monday, Feb. 3
- 6 - 8 p.m.
- Harris County Department of Education, 6300 Irvington Blvd, Houston, TX 77022
Check here for full details on the I-45 project, and if you still have questions, you can reach out to TxDOT at hou-piowebmail@txdot.gov.
