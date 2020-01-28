construction

City wants to hear from you on project to move I-45

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Future construction on the North Freeway is a major concern for drivers and people living along I-45 between downtown Houston and North Beltway 8.

A series of public meetings will give you a chance to hear what the city plans to tell TxDOT about the North Houston Highway Improvement Project and offer your own opinions.

The multi-billion dollar project will reshape North Freeway and downtown Houston, directing the interstate to run parallel to 59 through the heart of the city.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says the current plan is too disruptive for established neighborhoods. At the same time, he's concerned about the dangerous flooding that paralyzes the interstate during severe weather. One recent example is Tropical Storm Imelda. Turner believes the meetings are a chance for you to hear what the city could recommend to TxDOT and continue to offer feedback.

"We are listening and we are responding," said Turner. "I will tell you, from my vantage point, the current footprint that TxDOT has proposed is too big. And what I've said repeatedly is that I want this project to be done in such a way that is not taking more property than is needed."

I-45 Community Workshops

Thursday Jan. 30
  • 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Emancipation Community Center, 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004


Saturday, Feb. 1
  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Aldine Ninth Grade School, 10650 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77037


Monday, Feb. 3
  • 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Harris County Department of Education, 6300 Irvington Blvd, Houston, TX 77022


Check here for full details on the I-45 project, and if you still have questions, you can reach out to TxDOT at hou-piowebmail@txdot.gov.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontxdotfloodingconstructionroad safetyfreewayhighwaysdrivingroad repairdriver
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSTRUCTION
Dump truck crash ties up SW Freeway
Southwest Freeway shut down tonight
Closures on I-10 east, 610 West Loop planned this weekend
1 dead in major crash on FM 2920 in Spring
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News