The Pasadena Public Library will end all late fees on overdue books and movies

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- All is forgiven if you've returned an overdue book to the Pasadena Public Library and haven't yet paid your fine.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 Livestream

The Pasadena Public Library has ended all late fees for books and movies.

The library officially joins more than a dozen libraries in the state of Texas that no longer apply late fees to any overdue items.

SEE ALSO: Pasadena elementary school gets new library from HGTV's 'Property Brothers'

The only fine that will remain will be for lost or damaged items. It is considered lost and will incur a replacement fee if it is overdue. But the fine will be waived if it is brought back in its original condition.

In addition, the library also changed the number of renewals allowed and the checkout period, which is now two weeks.

An item can be automatically renewed up to five times unless it is on file as requested by another person.

Still, it would be best to keep an eye on your account.

If an item becomes overdue or you have any unpaid lost fees, borrowing will be blocked until the item has been returned.