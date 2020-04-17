Protesters hold get-to-work rally outside governor's mansion in Austin

In Austin on Thursday, protesters gathered for a get-to-work rally outside the governor's mansion.
Calls have grown from some for Governor Greg Abbott to reopen businesses and put people back to work.
On Friday, the governor is expected to reveal his plan on how he can safely do that.
The announcement will come after President Trump revealed a 3-phase plan aimed at getting the country reopened.
The president's guidelines do make clear that the return to normalcy will take a long time and that there is no set timeline for moving through each of the phrases.
Still, stay-at-home orders have been met with defiance and anger from some.
In Michigan, thousands protested the lockdowns they say have destroyed their livelihoods. Some were masked and armed with rifles, but many unmasked people defied stay-at-home orders and jammed nearly shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the Capitol building.
Some gatherings have had ties to fringe groups. A protest Thursday in the Texas capital of Austin, where protesters chanted "Free Texas" and "Make America Free Again," was broadcast live by InfoWars TV, part of a company owned by conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones.
An event in Ohio earlier this week brought together a collection of anti-vaccine advocates, Second Amendment supporters, tea party activists and other anti-government activists.
While not a protest, a petition has been formed in the Houston area to get small businesses back open in Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.