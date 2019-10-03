DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Angry protesters in Dallas took to the streets of downtown voicing their outrage over Amber Guyger's sentencing in what they called a "Movement for Justice for Botham Jean."
At one point during the protest, things turned violent when a woman was thrown to the ground by police and detained, as other protesters demanded she be released.
Earlier this week, after days of emotional testimony, Guyger was found guilty of murder, a charge that could mean serving between 5 and 99 years or life in prison.
After 24 hours of deliberation, the jury gave Guyger a sentence of 10 years in prison.
Guyger's sentence was met with boos and jeers by a crowd gathered outside the courtroom. "It's a slap in the face," one woman said.
RELATED:
Amber Guyger Verdict: Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for shooting neighbor in his apartment
Amber Guyger Sentenced: Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor in his apartment
Amber Guyger embraced by Botham Jean's brother after murder sentence
Watch what happened after Dallas man was shot to death in apartment mix-up
Former Dallas cop breaks down on stand while talking about killing her neighbor
'It's a slap in the face': Protesters outraged over Dallas police officer's sentencing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News