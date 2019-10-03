'It's a slap in the face': Protesters outraged over Dallas police officer's sentencing

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Angry protesters in Dallas took to the streets of downtown voicing their outrage over Amber Guyger's sentencing in what they called a "Movement for Justice for Botham Jean."At one point during the protest, things turned violent when a woman was thrown to the ground by police and detained, as other protesters demanded she be released.Earlier this week, after days of emotional testimony, Guyger was found guilty of murder, a charge that could mean serving between 5 and 99 years or life in prison.After 24 hours of deliberation, the jury gave Guyger a sentence of 10 years in prison.Guyger's sentence was met with boos and jeers by a crowd gathered outside the courtroom. "It's a slap in the face," one woman said.