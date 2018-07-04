STATUE OF LIBERTY

Protester who climbed Statue of Liberty apprehended by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest developments after a woman climbed the Statue of Liberty, prompting an evacuation of Liberty Island.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A protester who climbed the Statue of Liberty's base has been escorted down by police after a roughly four-hour standoff that forced the evacuation of Liberty Island on the Fourth of July.

After two New York Police Department officers went up to the base and reached her, news helicopter video showed her and the officers moving carefully along the edge of the statue's robes toward a ladder police had set up.

She climbed down about 25 feet to the statue's observation point, with another officer descending ahead of her.

Earlier, several people on the statue's pedestal hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and were arrested.

The protest group, Rise and Resist, earlier said the climb wasn't connected to the banner demonstration. The group now says the climber was involved in the demonstration but the climb wasn't part of the plan.



The protester appeared to be moving occasionally and waving a t-shirt at times. At other times she was seen lying on her stomach and kicking her feet up behind her.

"We've had two unusual events occur back-to-back," National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis told Eyewitness News. "So for the safety and security of our visitors, we decided to evacuate for the day."

"It's our busiest week of the year, historically," Willis continued. "The island at this time of the day is mostly near capacity, at 4,000 to 4,500 people. All boats have been tasked with moving people off the island. We have an evacation plan. Given the heat of the day, the visitors complied with no issues."



The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
statue of libertyprotestillegal climbingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STATUE OF LIBERTY
STAMP SNAFU: Statue of Liberty mistake to cost USPS $3.5M
Closed for business: Shutdown shutters parks, landmarks
What is A Day Without A Woman?
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Magazine shows Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
More statue of liberty
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News