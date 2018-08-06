Grand jury expected to begin hearing evidence in case against suspected Santa Fe HS shooter

EMBED </>More Videos

Grand jury expected to begin hearing evidence in case against suspected Santa Fe HS shooter

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Indictments against the teenager accused of killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School may soon be filed.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has remained behind bars at the Galveston County Jail since the deadly shooting on May 18.

Sources close to the case told Eyewitness News that the grand jury will be looking at the evidence this week.

The sources also say that the grand jury have already interviewed Pagourtzis' parents.

Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed when Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire during a first period art class.

Vigils and funerals were held this summer, along with safety meetings and the introduction of metal detectors at Santa Fe High School.

The Galveston County Jail will not release visitor logs to Eyewitness News, but we know several medical professionals are seeing Pagourtzis.


His attorney, Nick Poehl, says the doctors were hired to try to answer the biggest question, why?

The team of doctors is looking at Pagourtzis' mental and physical state before the shooting. Doctors say there were no clear warning signs before "the wild behavioral change."

We've also learned Pagourtzis was not even enrolled in the first period art class where the shooting took place.

Poehl says the stack of evidence he has seen so far shows no signs of a hit list.

A court hearing is expected in the next 30 days, according to Poehl.

RELATED: Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded

EMBED More News Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
grand jurySanta Fe High School shootingmass shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Store clerk has history of selling alcohol to minors, agents say
Alvin family finds note sent to Mommy in heaven
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Bon Jovi surprises supermarket shoppers
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
83-year-old man found beaten to death in Pasadena
Dad poses as teen girl online to weed out child predators
Show More
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for forcing teens to have sex at park
Armed suspects in white Pontiac wanted for robbing jogger
Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks employees
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
More News