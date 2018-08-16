'Pro' robbers strike 2 more businesses across Houston-area

EMBED </>More Videos

Serial armed robbers hit two more businesses

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Well-coordinated armed robbers are on the run after hitting at least three businesses across Houston, according to law enforcement.

Eyewitness News reported Tuesday about a violent armed robbery at an Exxon gas station in northeast Houston.

RELATED: 3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon store
EMBED More News Videos

3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon


Police say these same three robbers hit another gas station and a McDonald's this week.

The men burst inside each time holding employees at gunpoint.

At a McDonald's on Highway 6 near Sienna Plantation, they appeared to shove a gun in one employee's mouth.

They also robbed a Stripes across the street from the Missouri City police station.

The best image of the suspects comes from the McDonald's surveillance video. Part of one suspect's face can be seen along with tattoos on his hands.

So far, the injuries have only been minor, but police fear it could escalate.

You're asked to call police with any information. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

Follow Steven Romo on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerarobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of killing pregnant wife and their 2 daughters
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
Boy with brain tumor gets ultimate Houston Texans experience
FDA approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
3 teens arrested after alleged deadly holdup of 15-year-old
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Parolee accused of being a fake attorney for 2nd time
Show More
10-year-old cat survives being shot in the face in Galveston
2 Houston families worried after family members arrested in Vietnam
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Parent upset with Houston ISD over bus hub changes
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More News