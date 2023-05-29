Prison escape: 2 detainees missing from Mississippi facility month after 4 others escape

As the search continues for the escaped inmates out of Mississippi, it's believed one could be in Houston after the stolen vehicle was found off I-10.

Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were jailed for DUI, reckless driving and burglary, among other charges

RAYMOND, Miss. -- Two detainees at a Mississippi prison are missing, just over a month after four men escaped from the same facility.

The two men, Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring, were jailed for DUI, reckless driving and burglary, among other charges.

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office said Monday they were discovered missing during the morning headcount at the Raymond Detention Center.

A "breach in the facility" and "fence damage" were also discovered.

The last of four inmates who escaped from the detention center in April was found in early May.

Two others died.

Last July, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered a rare takeover of the Raymond jail after he said deficiencies in supervision and staffing led to "a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths." But before the appointed receiver was scheduled to assume control over the jail on Jan. 1, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the lower court's order until it ruled on the county's motion for reconsideration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

