Print shop owner looks to make his hometown "Santa Fe Strong" following school shooting

A Santa Fe print shop owner is trying to do his part to heal a grieving community the way he knows how. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Santa Fe print shop owner is trying to do his part to heal a grieving community the way he knows how.

Since Friday, the wheels inside Earnest Roberts' head haven't stopped spinning.

"It came to me about 8:30 that morning I heard about it," Robert said. "I just knew that we had to do something."

He drafted a design, painted it to shirts, and sealed it with heat.

A shirt burned with the words so many need to see right now.

"Strong speaks for itself, and Santa Fe is buried inside the word 'strong'," Roberts said.

For just $15, neighbors can buy a shirt or sign with the words, "Santa Fe strong" on it, with all of the profits going to the Santa Fe Education Foundation.

The design was created to help heal the Santa Fe community after a gunman shot and killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School.

"The community is hurting, and I'm part of that community," Roberts said.

Patriot Tees' design won't be the only one you see.

Customers visited Patriot Tees not just to order one of the shop's shirts, but designed their own Santa Fe message, with each of the profits going to help individual victims.

"God tells us that we need love in the world," Chester Rigall said. "We need the love for the community right now."

A powerful message that was unthinkable only days ago.

"Maybe the one good thing that comes out of a tragedy like this is that love is poured out," Roberts said. "It's actually visible. It's said all the time, but this makes it more visible."

If you're interested in buying a shirt, click here.

Roberts is also printing the design for free Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the shop located at 10602 FM 1764, Santa Fe, TX.

SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

