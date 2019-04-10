Respected principal dies after donating bone marrow to unknown teen

WESTFIELD, New Jersey -- New Jersey High School principal, Dr. Derrick Nelson, is remembered by his students for dedicating his life to serving others.

Nelson fell into a coma earlier this year as he was donating bone marrow to a child that lived more than 3,600 miles away in France.

Although Dr. Nelson did not know the child, he felt compelled to help after being informed he was a donor match.

Dr. Nelson is survived by his parents, a 6-year-old daughter and his fiancée.

He is also survived by the thousands of young lives that he helped nurture.

"Even if you never even spoke a word with him, his impact was felt the moment you walked in as a freshman or the moment you left as a senior," says student Adam Holtzman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseytransplantcnnbone marrowprincipal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News