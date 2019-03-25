Investigators seek murder charge after man allegedly shot by wife dies from injuries

PITTSBURG, California -- A principal in northern California who police say was shot by his wife died as a result of his injuries Sunday, March 24, becoming the city of Pittsburg's first homicide of the year.Police said the man and his wife got into a "domestic altercation" when they say she shot him with a handgun.They said the wife was charged with attempted murder, an enhancement of inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a felony, and an enhancement of committing a felony with the use of a firearm. Her bail was set at $2,070,000.Now, investigators are looking to have the charges amended to include murder. The case will be taken back to the District Attorney's Office for additional review.The wife is currently still in custody at the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Main Jail.