Society

Prince Philip, 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, leaves hospital after heart surgery

LONDON -- Britain's Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew's, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII's.

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.

Philip's illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.

Although he enjoyed good health well into old age, Philip has had heart issues in the past. In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.

The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

ALSO READ: UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprincequeen elizabethroyal familyhospitallondon
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patients charged for COVID vaccine after billing 'error'
Warm and humid Tuesday, cold front Wednesday
Man found decapitated inside SW Houston hotel, HPD says
Deputy stopped driver before crash that killed mom and 3 kids
Suspect accused of shooting at officers is 11 years old, HPD says
You may not see video of Vanessa Guillen's killer in his last moments
Nurse still waiting since December to get vaccinated
Show More
Teens detained at border for months before reuniting with mom
Virus highlights health disparities in communities of color
Chief Art Acevedo explains why he's leaving Houston for Miami
Texan Live's Game of the Week: Tomball vs. Tomball Memorial
TX halts rules to advance ERCOT winter storm pricing bill
More TOP STORIES News