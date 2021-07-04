man shot

Man shot to death outside NW Harris County convenience store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a group of men who are believed to have shot and killed a man early Sunday outside a northwest Harris County convenience store.

It happend around 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the business at the corner of Tomball Parkway and Old Bammel North Houston Road.

Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at the store and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR on the man until medics arrived and took over, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It began with an argument between the victim and three to four other men when one of them pulled out a handgun and began shooting, witnesses told investigators.

The suspects are only described as three to four Black men, but no other details were immediately available, investigators said. They were working Sunday morning to get a more detailed description of the group.

"We've had several homicides here in this exact location over the years," said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "There's a lot of traffic in and out of Primos Convenience Store for whatever reason. This is not the first homicide we've worked here."

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.
