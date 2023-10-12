Our readers couldn't get enough of these Prime Big Deal Days bestsellers

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Prime Big Deal Days are behind us, and this year, our shoppers purchased everything from basics to high-end tech products. Below, we've listed the 8 biggest sellers from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

P.S. Some of these products are still on sale, so shop them now before these Prime deals expire.

Apple's 2nd Gen AirPods now have USB-C charging. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life and have both noise cancellation and transparency modes. Right now, you can grab them for 20% off.

These whitening strips can get your teeth 20 times brighter in a matter of a month, according to the brand. They're super simple to use: Just stick them on your teeth and you're done. You can even drink water while you have these strips on. Right now, you can get an additional $6 off your purchase as part of Prime week.

You can use a streaming stick to access your favorite apps, like Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and more. The Fire TV stick also works with Alexa, meaning you can control your smart home with it to turn on lights, check the weather and more with just your voice. It's easy to set up through your TV's HDMI input and is currently 54% off.

This is my favorite e-reader for a myriad of reasons: it's waterproof, has a 10-hour battery life and comes with auto brightness to help me read both indoors and outdoors. Each purchase also comes with three months free of Kindle Unlimited, which gives you access to hundreds of top-selling books and magazines.

These earbuds from JBL have Alexa built-in for voice-free control and get you up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand. There's adaptive noise canceling which adjusts to your surroundings, and the case is small enough to fit in your pocket when you're on the go. They're also currently on sale at 55% off.

This pack of fragrance-free shave gels can help protect your skin from nicks and cuts during shaving. It's built with sensitive skin in mind, so it shouldn't irritate you during use, according to the brand.

Keep an eye on your home while you're away with this Reolink security camera. It has many useful features, including 2-way audio to check in on visitors and night vision for any after-hour concerns. It's on sale for 40% off but you can get an additional $40 off if you click the coupon code below the product's price.

If you love to entertain during the holiday season, use this cheese board which comes with four knives, two ceramic bowls and two serving plates with your order. The plate itself has four extendable magnetic drawers, depending on how much cheese and charcuterie you're serving. You'll even get a small wine opener with your purchase.