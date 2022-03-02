Harris County election officials won't be able to report results in 24 Hours

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As we continue waiting for election results, Harris County election officials will not be able to count and report results by the deadline due to damaged ballot sheets, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office.With the deadline being 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, the secretary's office said it has offered assistance to Harris County, to help ensure that all ballots are counted in a timely manner."We are closely monitoring the progress of ballot tabulation in Harris County to ensure all relevant election laws are followed and that legitimately cast ballots by Harris County voters in both the Democratic and Republican Primary Elections are counted accurately and timely," Secretary John B. Scott said in a statement. "Harris County election officials have indicated to our office that the delay in ballot tabulation is due only to damaged ballot sheets that must be duplicated before they can be scanned by ballot tabulators at the central count location. Our office stands ready to assist Harris County election officials, and all county election officials throughout the state, in complying with Texas Election Code requirements for accurately tabulating and reporting Primary Election results. We want to ensure that all Texans who have cast a ballot in this year's Primary Elections can have confidence in the accuracy of results."