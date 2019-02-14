EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5115259" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Nick Natario breaks down lists of credibly accused priests from around Texas.

Houston police are now investigating one of the priests on the list that the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released last month.Four victims have come forward in the last two weeks after the list of priests with sex abuse claims against them was made public. Police are not revealing the name of the priest.Investigators say they're looking into two of the victims' claims and are still working to get in touch with the third victim.The fourth victim's claims falls under the statute of limitations, meaning it's too late for criminal charges. They may use that fourth victim's story to build a case.When the investigation is complete, it will go to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.The archdiocese says it's fully cooperating with law enforcement.