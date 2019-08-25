Houston priest agrees to withdraw from church amid sexual misconduct accusation: Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston priest has been removed from his ministry following the accusations of sexual misconduct.

The Archdiocese of Galveston Houston says Father Alfonso Delgado of Prince of Peace allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with an adult.

According to their statement, Delgado has agreed to withdraw from the ministry until the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the parish officers.
