Houston priest agrees to withdraw from church amid sexual misconduct accusation: Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston priest has been removed from his ministry following the accusations of sexual misconduct.

The Archdiocese of Galveston Houston says Father Alfonso Delgado of Prince of Peace allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with an adult.

According to their statement, Delgado has agreed to withdraw from the ministry until the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the parish officers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmisconductchurchpriest
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD students to return to district in turmoil
17-year-old shot while trying to sell Xbox in SE Houston
Man stabbed with machete during family disturbance
Scattered storms coming to an end | Heat takes over Monday
Houston tamale shop burglarized for second time in recent weeks
Wife of man killed by wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
ADORABLE: Minute Maid Park hosts Astros Dog Day
Show More
Texans RB Lamar Miller tears ACL, out for season: Source
Digital Deal of the Day
7 ways to stay safe while buying or selling online
HISD parents can now track student's bus with an app
Disney drops first look of Emma Stone as 'punk-rock' Cruella de Vil
More TOP STORIES News