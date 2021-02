Pride Houston announces nominees for 2021 grand marshal and theme

Female Identifying

Male Identifying

Gender Non-Binary

Ally

EMBED >More News Videos Pride Houston Grand Marshal Tommie Ross is a legendary performer who has won some of the biggest national titles in the drag pageant world!

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Pooja Lodhia speaks to noted choreographer and community activist Harrison Guy, who will be the first black man to grand marshal the Houston Pride Parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pride Houston is set to reveal this year's nominees for grand marshal Friday with a virtual announcement.Executive director Lo Moton Roberts told Eyewitness News their live stream will also highlight the nominated themes for the 2021 Pride Houston celebration.The Pride Houston grand marshals are chosen following a nomination period for four categories each year :A public vote on both nominees and celebration themes will begin Monday, Feb. 8. Those with the highest votes in each category will be announced in April as grand marshals.Plans and a schedule of events for Houston's Pride celebration have yet to be announced.Most of the 2020 Pride Houston celebration had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.