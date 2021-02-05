Pride Houston announces nominees for 2021 grand marshal and theme

Executive director Lo Moton Roberts told Eyewitness News their live stream will also highlight the nominated themes for the 2021 Pride Houston celebration.
ABC13 will carry the live stream at noon CST at ABC13.com and the ABC13 apps for your smartphone, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.
The Pride Houston grand marshals are chosen following a nomination period for four categories each year :
- Female Identifying
- Male Identifying
- Gender Non-Binary
- Ally
A public vote on both nominees and celebration themes will begin Monday, Feb. 8. Those with the highest votes in each category will be announced in April as grand marshals.
Plans and a schedule of events for Houston's Pride celebration have yet to be announced.
Most of the 2020 Pride Houston celebration had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebrating Pride: Pageant legend Tommie Ross shares her journey
Houston Pride gets its first Black male grand marshal