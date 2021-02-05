Community & Events

Pride Houston announces nominees for 2021 grand marshal and theme

(Pride Houston)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pride Houston is set to reveal this year's nominees for grand marshal Friday with a virtual announcement.

Executive director Lo Moton Roberts told Eyewitness News their live stream will also highlight the nominated themes for the 2021 Pride Houston celebration.

ABC13 will carry the live stream at noon CST at ABC13.com and the ABC13 apps for your smartphone, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.

The Pride Houston grand marshals are chosen following a nomination period for four categories each year :
  • Female Identifying
  • Male Identifying
  • Gender Non-Binary
  • Ally

A public vote on both nominees and celebration themes will begin Monday, Feb. 8. Those with the highest votes in each category will be announced in April as grand marshals.

Plans and a schedule of events for Houston's Pride celebration have yet to be announced.

Most of the 2020 Pride Houston celebration had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrating Pride: Pageant legend Tommie Ross shares her journey
EMBED More News Videos

Pride Houston Grand Marshal Tommie Ross is a legendary performer who has won some of the biggest national titles in the drag pageant world!



Houston Pride gets its first Black male grand marshal
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia speaks to noted choreographer and community activist Harrison Guy, who will be the first black man to grand marshal the Houston Pride Parade.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonpridelgbtqlgbtq prideparadegay rightspride paradelgbt
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilly and wet Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Reward doubled in 1975 murder of 15-year-old Houston girl
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'The Sound of Music,' dies at 91
What changes would you keep after the pandemic?
US adds just 49K jobs in January, 10M still unemployed
Show More
What to binge this week on ABC13's free streaming apps
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
Historic Texas courthouse destroyed by fire
Added Fort Bend Co. vaccination spots filled in over 1 hour
More TOP STORIES News