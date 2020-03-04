Politics

Houstonian who hasn't missed an election since 1964 shares advice

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston resident Preston Roe hasn't missed an election since 1960 after he returned from serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Leaning on his cane, Roe says he doesn't plan on missing one any time soon.

"As long as I can get on a stick and get to the election, I will vote."

He warned Houstonians who don't show up, "If you don't vote, don't gripe!"

Roe will turn 81 in April and told ABC13 he has always voted Democratic.

"That's what I was raised to do," he said in his Southeast Houston home.

His first vote was for Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. He's never skipped an election, but did skip the Presidential line a few times for McGovern and Mondale. This time he didn't want to tell us who he voted for.

It doesn't escape Roe that politicians always want to convince voters that the current election, is 'the election of a lifetime.'

"You hear that all the time, but every election is important."

ABC13 reporter Ted Oberg asked more about his reasoning for voting.

"I believe that without the government dictating the way in which it does, you'd be giving everyone a fair chance at living. Then, things will go back to what it was 50 years ago."

More TOP STORIES News