Sneak peek of this week's episode of 'Press Your Luck' with Elizabeth Banks | EXCLUSIVE

LOS ANGELES -- "We were not trying to break your brains with that, but we almost did," host Elizabeth Banks teases contestants in an exclusive clip of this week's episode of "Press Your Luck" on ABC.In the clip from Wednesday's episode, Banks asks the three contestants what word you would get when you spell "repaid" backward. Unable to figure it out on their own, Banks offers them three potential words, with the correct answer earning them one spin.Check out the exclusive clip in the video player above.On season two of "Press Your Luck," the stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish "Whammy" for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.During each game, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the "Whammy," who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the "Whammy" in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.