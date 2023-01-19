President Biden has 'no regrets' on decision not to reveal discovery of classified documents earlier

Questions are mounting over the classified documents discovered at President Biden's former office and his home in Delaware.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November.

"We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. "I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do -- that's exactly what we're doing. There's no there, there."

Before answering the question, the President also vented some clear frustration over the persistent questions that have followed him since it was revealed that classified documents were found first at his private office and then his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, CNN reported.

"You know what, quite frankly, bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we're talking about," Biden said, referring to the storm damage. "We're talking about what's going on and the American people don't quite understand why you don't ask me questions about that. But having said that, what's your question?"

